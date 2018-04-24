Home / Top News / World News

Suspected pirates kidnap Dutch cargo ship crew members near Nigeria

April 24, 2018
April 24 (UPI) -- Suspected pirates boarded a Dutch-flagged cargo ship near the Nigerian coast, the ship's managing company said Monday.

The suspects kidnapped 12 of the 14 crew members on board FWN Rapide on Saturday near Port Harcourt, ForestWave Navigation BV said.

Two others crew members were uninjured and moved the vessel to a safe location, the company said. ForestWave commended the two for their "courageous and professional handling" of the incident.

"ForestWave would like to stress its main priority is to establish contact with the missing seafarers and secure their earliest and secure return," the company said in a statement. "The company's Emergency Response team is working around the clock and is liaising with the local and international authorities."

The ship was traveling from Takoradi, Ghana, to Bonny, Nigeria, when it came under attack.

