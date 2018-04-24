Home / Top News / World News

Karaoke bar blaze kills 18 in China

April 24
April 24 (UPI) -- A fire at a karaoke bar killed 18 people in the Chinese province of Guangdong on Tuesday, police said.

The fire took nearly 30 minutes to put out. Little was left of the three-story structure once firefighters got the blaze under control, The New York Times reported. In addition to the deaths, five people were injured.

"According to a preliminary investigation, the blaze was arson," Qingyuan police said in a statement. "Currently, the public security authorities are stepping up their investigation."

Police said the main suspect is a man who got into an argument with patrons before he allegedly set the fire and blocked the only entrance with his motorcycle.

According to Xinhua, there is a 200,000 yuan (32,000 U.S. dollars) reward for information leading to his arrest.

