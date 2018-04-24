Arson suspect arrested in China karaoke bar fire

April 24 (UPI) -- Police have arrested a man who they say confessed to setting a fire at a karaoke bar that killed 18 people Tuesday in the Chinese province of Guangdong.

Liu Chunlu, 32, confessed when he was arrested at his home in Yingde City, according to officials.

"I was drunk last night and had had a fight with unknown people (before the fire)," Liu told police.

Police said Chunlu blocked the only entrance to the building with his motorcycle.

The fire took nearly 30 minutes to put out and left little of the three-story structure still standing. In addition to the deaths, five people were injured.

Chunlu also suffered from burns as a result of the fire, according to police.