At least one killed as van strikes pedestrians in Toronto

April 23 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and seven others were injured when a white van crashed into several pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, a local hospital said.

Sunnybrook Hospital confirmed it received eight patients from the scene, including one who was declared dead upon arrival, five others in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in fair condition, CP24 reported.

"Sunnybrook's Emergency Department has been locked down as an added precaution and access to the Bayview Campus is being controlled," the hospital said in a statement.

Officials said the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. at a busy intersection.

"Reports were that a white van mounted the curb, drove down the sidewalk at southbound Yonge, south of Finch, and struck eight to 10 people possibly, the numbers aren't confirmed yet," Toronto police spokesman Gary Long told Global News.

The driver fled from the scene, but police located the vehicle several blocks away and arrested the driver, police said.

An witness told CBC that he saw at least four bodies lying covered on the ground.

Police were investigating the motive and cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.