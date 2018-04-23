Google, Amazon services blocked in Russia

April 23 (UPI) -- Russian users were blocked Monday from using Google and Amazon services -- including Gmail and YouTube -- after authorities blocked some of company IP addresses.

Users have reported problems accessing Google and other services, including Amazon and Spotify.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator, blocked messenging app Telegram earlier this month after the service refused to comply with a court order to grant the Russian Federal Security Service access to user communication.

"We know about reports that some users in Russia do not have access to some Google products; we understand these messages," Google Russia said on Twitter.

Russia's telecom watchdog said Sunday some of Google's IP addresses had been blocked after the tech giant failed to comply with its demands to block Telegram in Russia.

"Google today has not met the requirements of Roskomnadzor and in violation of the verdict of the court continues to allow the company Telegram Messenger Limited Liability Partnership to use its IP-addresses to carry out activities in Russia," Roskomnadzor said on Twitter.

"Roskomnadzor has included in the register of banned information a number of IP-addresses of Google, which are used by Telegram to carry out activities in the Russian Federation."

Monday, Roskomnadzor said the IP addresses of Gmail, YouTube, Google Play and Google Drive were not entered in the register of blocked sites.