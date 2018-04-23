At least nine killed as van strikes pedestrians in Toronto

April 23 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed and 16 others were injured when a white van plowed into several pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, police said.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Peter Yuen confirmed the casualties in the crash, which occurred at 1:30 p.m. at a busy intersection.

Sunnybrook Hospital confirmed it received eight patients from the scene, including one who was declared dead upon arrival, five others in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in fair condition, CP24 reported.

"Sunnybrook's Emergency Department has been locked down as an added precaution and access to the Bayview Campus is being controlled," the hospital said in a statement.

The driver fled from the scene, but police located the vehicle several blocks away and arrested the driver, police said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory urged citizens to stay away from the area and called for all businesses along Yonge Street to close as police investigate the scene. He added there may be several days of disruption as authorities conduct the probe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences to the victims and their families following the crash.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the first responders working at the scene -- we're monitoring the situation closely."

This is a developing story.