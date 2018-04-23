Home / Top News / World News

At least 16 dead in twin Taliban attacks on Afghan officers

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  April 23, 2018 at 8:15 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 23 (UPI) -- Coordinated Taliban attacks in two cities in Afghanistan have killed at least 16 security officers, authorities said Monday.

Nine Afghan National Army soldiers were killed after Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints near the Badghis provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw on Sunday night.

In a simultaneous incident, seven Afghan National Police personnel died when the militants attacked security checkpoints in neighboring Qadis district.

Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Afghan security forces have seen increased casualties since the start of 2015, when Afghan police and soldiers assumed full responsibility for security -- taking over from United States and NATO troops.

Badghis, in northwestern Afghanistan, is located near the country's border with Turkmenistan. The attacks occurred in adjacent provincial districts, Qala-e-Naw and Qadia, and occurred the day after at least 57 people died in a bombing of a voter registration center in Kabul.

The Islamic State announced responsibility for the Kabul bombing.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Police: Waffle House shooter may still have two more weapons Police: Waffle House shooter may still have two more weapons
Iran prepared to resume nuclear program if U.S. backs out of deal Iran prepared to resume nuclear program if U.S. backs out of deal
Ex-Liberian warlord living in Pa. sentenced to 30 years for immigration fraud Ex-Liberian warlord living in Pa. sentenced to 30 years for immigration fraud
Mitt Romney forced into primary election for Utah Senate seat Mitt Romney forced into primary election for Utah Senate seat
Peruvian mob lynches Canadian suspected of killing shaman Peruvian mob lynches Canadian suspected of killing shaman
Photos