At least 10 killed as van strikes pedestrians in Toronto

April 23 (UPI) -- At least 10 were killed and 15 others were injured when a white van plowed into several pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, police said.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the crash, which occurred at 1:30 p.m. at a busy intersection, appeared to be an intentional act but the department has little information on the suspect and his possible motives.

"The actions definitely look deliberate," Saunders said. "There's nothing on our files. There's nothing that we have on him right now."

Toronto police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Alek Minassian.

The driver fled from the scene, but police located the vehicle several blocks away and arrested him.

Sunnybrook Hospital confirmed it received eight patients from the scene and the emergency department was locked down as an added precaution.

Toronto Mayor John Tory urged citizens to stay away from the area and called for all businesses along Yonge Street to close as police investigate the scene. He added there may be several days of disruption as authorities conduct the probe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences to the victims and their families following the crash.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the first responders working at the scene -- we're monitoring the situation closely."