Iranian general threatens to 'annihilate' Israel

April 21 (UPI) -- Iran's military head said Saturday that forces are preparing to "annihilate" Israel's Zionist regime within 25 years after recent threats between the foes.

The threat from Commander of Iran's Army Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi comes while tension has escalated with an Israeli strike on an Iranian base in Syria earlier this month.

At a ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, Mousavi spoke about unifying the Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to annihilate the Zionist regime in the 25-year time frame.

"When the arrogant powers create a sanctuary for the Zionist regime to continue survival, we shouldn't allow one day to be added to the ominous and illegitimate life of this regime," Mousavi said in a Fars News Agency report. "The Army will move hand in hand with the IRGC so that the arrogant system will collapse and the Zionist regime will be annihilated," he said.

A day earlier, Iranian Brigadier General Hossein Salami also threatened that the Zionist regime in Israel could be totally destroyed if recent heightened tensions escalate to war.

"If any war happens, it will definitely be followed by your annihilation," Salami warned Israel on Friday.

Salami added in part of a Tasnim News Agency report posted on Twitter: "North and west of Israel are at the intersection of fire; you will not escape ... You live in the dragon's mouth."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back at Salami on Friday.

"We hear the threats from Iran. IDF fighters and the security branches are ready for any development. We will fight anyone who tries to harm us," Netanyahu said as the government convened in a special celebratory meeting at Independence Hall in Tel Aviv to mark Israel's 70th birthday.

"We will not be deterred by the price and we will exact a price from those who seek our souls. The IDF is ready for its mission and the nation will stand," he added.