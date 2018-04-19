Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles southern Iran

April 19 (UPI) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 shook the Iranian southern province of Bushehr on Thursday, officials said.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in a sparsely populated area, and no casualties were reported, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Governor Abdollah Naderi said there were also no damages.

Electricity and water distribution systems were not disrupted and there were no damages to the nuclear plant following the quake, which was felt in Bahrain and around the Persian Gulf.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone earthquakes. In November, at least 450 people were killed and thousands injured near the Iran-Iraq border after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit, with the majority of casualties in Iran's Kermanshah province.

In 2013, at least 30 people were killed more than 600 injured after another quake hit Bushehr.