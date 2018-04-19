Home / Top News / World News

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles southern Iran

By Susan McFarland  |  April 19, 2018 at 7:34 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 19 (UPI) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 shook the Iranian southern province of Bushehr on Thursday, officials said.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in a sparsely populated area, and no casualties were reported, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Governor Abdollah Naderi said there were also no damages.

Electricity and water distribution systems were not disrupted and there were no damages to the nuclear plant following the quake, which was felt in Bahrain and around the Persian Gulf.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone earthquakes. In November, at least 450 people were killed and thousands injured near the Iran-Iraq border after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit, with the majority of casualties in Iran's Kermanshah province.

In 2013, at least 30 people were killed more than 600 injured after another quake hit Bushehr.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Google
Trending Stories
Bill protecting Robert Mueller to get vote despite McConnell opposition Bill protecting Robert Mueller to get vote despite McConnell opposition
NTSB: Fan blade missing from engine of Southwest plane NTSB: Fan blade missing from engine of Southwest plane
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo restores voting rights to parolees N.Y. Gov. Cuomo restores voting rights to parolees
Missouri sheriff resigns after affair with employee who sued county for harassment Missouri sheriff resigns after affair with employee who sued county for harassment
Strong winds fuel wildfires in Plains, Southwest; homes destroyed Strong winds fuel wildfires in Plains, Southwest; homes destroyed
Photos