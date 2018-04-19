IS fighters given 48 hours to leave fringe of Syrian capital

April 19 (UPI) -- Syria's military on Thursday gave Islamic State fighters 48 hours to leave an area they control south of the capital of Damascus.

If the militants don't leave within the two-day time-frame, the army said it will forcefully begin evacuating the area.

For weeks, Syrian forces have been launching air attacks on the militant-held zone, which was home to Syria's largest Palestinian refugee community before the fighting began. The Islamic State has had control of the area since 2015.

Most of the residents have fled the camp, but the United Nations estimates thousands remain trapped.

The Syrian government has control of most of the country, with opposition groups restricted to pockets in the north.

Most Islamic State fighters were driven out of Syria last year. Deir Ezzor, the last Islamic State stronghold, was recaptured in November by the Syrian army and declared fully liberated.