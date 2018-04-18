Home / Top News / World News

Egyptian Army kills leader of Islamic State-affiliated group

By Susan McFarland  |  April 18, 2018 at 1:09 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Military forces from Egypt's Third Field Army said Wednesday they killed the leader of Sinai Province -- an Islamic State-affiliated group.

Officials said militant leader Naser Abu Zakoul was killed in an exchange of gunfire in central Sinai, according to a statement by Egyptian army spokesperson Tamer al-Refaei.

The Third Field Army's operation was part of the Egyptian Armed Forces' comprehensive "Sinai 2018" operation, which began in February. It targeted terrorist hotbeds in the peninsula, parts of the Nile Delta and the Western Desert.

After one month of the operation, Egyptian officials said 105 militants had been killed.

Zakoul, once a shepherd in Sinai, was recruited by militants and gradually became a prominent radical. He participated in the 2006 Dahab bombings and the Sharm el-Sheikh attack in 2005, which killed 88 people.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Supreme Court rejects deportation mandate for criminal immigrants Supreme Court rejects deportation mandate for criminal immigrants
Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92 Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
Trump calls for release of U.S. pastor jailed in Turkey Trump calls for release of U.S. pastor jailed in Turkey
Coast Guard won't bar transgender members without direct ban Coast Guard won't bar transgender members without direct ban
NTSB: Fan blade missing from engine of Southwest plane NTSB: Fan blade missing from engine of Southwest plane
Photos