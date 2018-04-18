China endorses direct dialogue between Pompeo, Kim

April 18 (UPI) -- China welcomed news of the meeting between CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong Un, heralding the move as a "right start" that could culminate in a peaceful resolution to the nuclear crisis.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday at a regular press briefing that "China welcomes direct dialogue and contact between North Korea and the United States," South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"As the proverb goes, 'A good start comprises half of success,'" Hua said. "Through dialogue and the building of trust between the two countries, within the framework of a dual-track parallel process we hope they pursue a resolution to the political problems on the peninsula."

The dual-track parallel process refers to a Chinese concept of peace on the peninsula, where denuclearization will happen in tandem with a peace treaty signed by Washington and Pyongyang, which could bring an end to the military standoff on the peninsula..

The spokeswoman added denuclearization should be pursued simultaneously with the "establishment of a peace regime."

"China is consistently striving for a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue and is openly supportive of all efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and negotiation," she said.

Beijing is signatory to the 1953 Armistice, and the government plans to play "an active role" in the "denuclearization process," the foreign ministry added.

Increased levels of engagement between China and North Korea could soon culminate in Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea "soon," CNN reported Wednesday.

The visit could take place after U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim meet in either late May or early June.

Early Wednesday Trump confirmed a Washington Post report of the secret meeting between Pompeo and Kim.

The report had stated the talks took place over Easter weekend, but Trump said it occurred "last week."

Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet next week.