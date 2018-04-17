Home / Top News / World News

Twitter restored after outages reported worldwide

By Sommer Brokaw  |  April 17, 2018 at 2:34 PM
April 17 (UPI) -- Some Twitter users worldwide were taken offline for about an hour Tuesday, due to a widespread outage.

The Down Detector showed outages in the U.S. Northeast, Britain, Spain and Japan.

Users were met with a technical error page that said "something is technically wrong."

The social network tweeted after about an hour the social media site was back up.

"Some users may have experienced problems sending and viewing Tweets earlier today," Twitter said in a post. "This issue is now resolved."

Down Detector, though, showed outages remained in Japan.

Tuesday's outage wasn't Twitter's first. In January 2016, users were forced off the site for six hours.

