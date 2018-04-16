Canadian landscaper charged with eighth murder

April 16 (UPI) -- Alleged Canadian serial killer Bruce McArthur faces an eighth murder charge Monday after Toronto police identified another victim.

Investigators identified the eight victim -- Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam -- last week after releasing a photograph of the dead man "as a last resort."

McArthur now faces first-degree murder charges for the deaths of eight men: Selim Esen, 44; Abdulbasir Faizi, 42; Kanagaratnam, 37; Majeed Kayhan, 59; Andrew Kinsman, 49; Dean Lisowick, 47; Soroush Mahmudi, 50; and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

Police said they found the remains of at least some of the men in planters at a residence where McArthur, 66, provided landscaping services and stored some of his equipment. A statement from the Toronto Police Department said the remains of Kayhan have not been identified.

The disappearances and killings linked to McArthur appear to center around Toronto's Gay Village neighborhood. Police believe McArthur met his victims in the area and through dating apps.