Toronto police ID potential 8th victim of landscaper

April 13 (UPI) -- Weeks after publicly releasing the gruesome photograph of an unidentified dead man, Toronto police announced Friday they've determined the identify of the man, whom they believe was killed by a landscaper charged with seven other murders.

Police Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said investigators were withholding the name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

"We are very happy and relieved that we've been able to identify him," Idsinga said.

He said in March he was only releasing the photo "as a last resort" in the hopes that someone recognized him and could identify him. Police received about 70 tips about the man's identity.

Police believe the man is one of several men killed by 66-year-old Bruce McArthur, a landscaper accused of hiding some of his victims' remains in large planters. Police found the photo of the dead man on McArthur's computer, but have not confirmed whether they found his remains.

Since McArthur's January arrest, police have gradually found more potential victims and levied additional charges against him. McArthur faces seven counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of: Selim Esen, 44; Abdulbasir Faizi, 42; Majeed Kayhan, 59; Andrew Kinsman, 49; Dean Lisowick, 47; Soroush Mahmudi, 50; and Skandaraj "Skanda" Navaratnam, 40.

The victims' remains were found in planters on properties he services as a landscaper.

The disappearances and killings linked to McArthur appear to center around Toronto's Gay Village neighborhood. Police believe McArthur met his victims in the area and through dating apps.