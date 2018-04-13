Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after hip replacement

April 13 (UPI) -- After a successful hip replacement and 11 days in the hospital, Prince Phillip was discharged Friday from King Edward VII's Hospital in London.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 96, will continue his recovery in Windsor. He was admitted to the hospital last week.

A statement from Buckingham Palace thanked the public.

"His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

On Thursday, Princess Anne visited her father in the hospital and said he was "on good form." Queen Elizabeth II also gave an update, saying, "he said he's getting on very well."

The duke, who retired from royal duties last August, had missed recent events due to the health issue -- including the Easter service, the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel and a parade observing Prince Andrew's appointment as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II have been married for 70 years. In 2016, the duke attended 110 days of public engagements, making him the fifth busiest member of the royal family