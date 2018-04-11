Canadian landscaper charged with seventh murder

April 11 (UPI) -- Alleged Canadian serial killer Bruce McArthur faces a seventh murder charge Wednesday, Toronto police said.

Police charged McArthur, 66, with first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi, who went missing in 2010.

"We really don't know how deep this is going to go. We just don't know yet," lead investigator Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said.

McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, faced five murder charges filed in January and a sixth in February.

Idsinga said investigators narrowed down the identity of a man whose photograph police shared in March to 22 possibilities.

Police also released an enhanced version of the photo in hopes of identifying the victim and matching DNA or dental records up with found remains.

Earlier this year, police uncovered the remains of at least seven people from planters at a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored landscaping equipment.

On Wednesday, Idsinga said the remains of three more victims found at the home had been identified as Faizi, Selim Esen, 44, and Dean Lisowick, 47. They had earlier identified three sets of remains belonging to Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj "Skanda" Navaratnam, 40.

Police initially arrested McArthur in early January for the slayings of Esen, who went missing in April, and Kinsman, who went missing in June.

Later in January, they charged him with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, 58, missing since 2012; Mahmudi, reported missing in 2015; and Lisowick, a homeless man who hasn't been reported missing but whom police believe may have died between May 2016 and July 2017.

In February, investigators charged McArthur in the disappearance of Navaratnam.

The disappearances and killings linked to McArthur appear to center around Toronto's Gay Village neighborhood. Police believe McArthur met his victims in the area and through dating apps.