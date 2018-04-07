Van plows into crowd in Germany, killing 3

April 7 (UPI) -- Three people died and some 30 others were injured Saturday when a delivery van plowed into a crowd of outdoor diners in western Germany city, according to media reports.

The incident occurred in Muenster, near the Kiepenkerl statue, around 3:30 p.m., the BBC reported.

Police said the van's driver shot himself to death.

No official numbers have been released on how many people have died, but the Guardian and i24 Europe reported four were killed, including the driver.

The incident is being treated as a deliberate attack by police but the Germany newspaper Suddeutsche reported the incident is likely not a terrorist one, citing security sources. The driver, who was born in 1969, was believed to be a German citizen with a history of mental health issues, the newspaper reported.

The attack happened in an older part of the town, which is popular on weekends.

Muenster has a population of 300,000 people, including about 58,000 attending universities, according to the government.

It also occurred on the one-year anniversary of the Stockholm terror attack in Sweden where a suspect drove a stolen truck into a crowd of pedestrians on a busy street, and four people were killed with several other people injured.