Home / Top News / World News

U.N. peacekeepers killed in Mali by mortar attack

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 6, 2018 at 12:29 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 6 (UPI) -- Two United Nations peacekeepers in Mali known as "blue helmets" were killed in clashes this week, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Friday.

In a statement, Gueterres said two Chadian peacekeepers died and at least ten others were hurt in a mortar attack Thursday at a mission camp in the Aguelhok, Kidal region.

"Attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," the U.N. statement said. "These acts only reinforce the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and the government of Mali in their quest for peace."

According to the U.N. mission, immediate medical evacuations were organized and the security of the camp was strengthened following the attack.

"Those responsible for these killings should be held accountable," the 15-member Security Council said, and urged all U.N. member states "to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard."

The U.N. mission in Mali is known as one of the most dangerous. To date, 160 peacekeepers have died there.

In August, at least eight people were killed and several were injured in two separate attacks on United Nations workers in Mali.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Texas man gets 20 years for looting Walmart during Hurricane Harvey Texas man gets 20 years for looting Walmart during Hurricane Harvey
After fierce 2017, forecasters predict above-average hurricane season After fierce 2017, forecasters predict above-average hurricane season
Trump to promote U.S. as trade 'partner of choice' at Peru summit Trump to promote U.S. as trade 'partner of choice' at Peru summit
Employees protest Google work for Pentagon drone strike program Employees protest Google work for Pentagon drone strike program
'Sanctuary laws' roil California in fight with Justice Department 'Sanctuary laws' roil California in fight with Justice Department