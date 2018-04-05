Home / Top News / World News

Four dead, three injured in Turkey university shooting

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 5, 2018 at 10:49 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 5 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and at least three were injured in a shooting Thursday at Osmangazi University in Turkey's northwestern Eskişehir province.

Police detained a suspect, identified as a research assistant working at the university's education department, following the shooting.

Students and faculty were evacuated from the university while police and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The four victims were university employees, including Vice Dean Mikail Yalçın, faculty secretary Fatih Özmutlu, research assistant Yasir Armağan and lecturer Serdar Çağlak.

The three people injured in the attack were not yet identified and the motivation for the attack remains unclear.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Report: China's anti-stealth radar can detect U.S. aircraft in Pacific Report: China's anti-stealth radar can detect U.S. aircraft in Pacific
12 jurors seated in Bill Cosby retrial 12 jurors seated in Bill Cosby retrial
Trump orders National Guard to border Trump orders National Guard to border
Police: Shooter was upset with YouTube 'policies' Police: Shooter was upset with YouTube 'policies'
Chinese scientist gets 10 years for stealing genetically engineered rice Chinese scientist gets 10 years for stealing genetically engineered rice