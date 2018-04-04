Report: China's anti-stealth radar can detect U.S. aircraft in Pacific

April 4 (UPI) -- The Chinese military has reportedly reached a "significant milestone" in its development of new radar capable of detecting stealth airplanes.

Chinese state tabloid Global Times reported Wednesday Chinese scientists have developed new military radar technology that could detect stealth bombers and fighters in areas of the Pacific Ocean beyond Chinese borders.

Hu Mingchun, director of the No.14 research institute under the China Electronic Technology Group Corp., said the radar has reached a pinnacle in development.

"China's radar technology is comprehensively approaching world-class level or is as advanced as foreign technology in general. Now we are at the stage of moving up to the leading role," Hu said.

"In some areas, China already uses the most advanced radar technology in the world, such as ship-based multi-function phased array radar and airborne early warning radar."

China's state-owned Defense News reported the technology is being developed as "in recent years, the [United States] and its allies have deployed multiple stealth aircraft around China in the Asia-Pacific region."

Chinese state media referred to a report from Jane's 360 that confirmed 12 U.S. F-35A fighter jets arrived in Japan in October 2017.

Hu said the United States developed the F-117 in 1981, and that "increasing development and deployment of the stealth aircraft have brought serious challenges to other countries' homeland air defense."

"The technological competition between stealth and anti-stealth technologies will not stop in the long term," Hu said.

Song Zhongping, a commentator on Phoenix TV, told the Global Times China's "anti-stealth radar can detect all kinds of stealth aircraft that the U.S. has deployed in the Asia-Pacific region, including the F-22, F-35 and B-2."

Technology being used in China's missile defense system is being tested at a defense laboratory at Beijing Institute of Technology, the South China Morning Post reported Saturday.

The device can track mosquito-size targets, according to the report.