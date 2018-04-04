Home / Top News / World News

Convicted Brazil candidate awaits jail ruling as thousands demonstrate

By Ed Adamczyk  |  April 4, 2018 at 12:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of demonstrators rallied Wednesday -- for and against Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, whose possible jail sentence will be decided soon.

Lula was Brazil's left-wing president from 1995 to 2003, and later was indicted for corruption and money laundering charges in a government and business scandal known as Operation Car Wash.

Investigators examined allegations that Brazilian construction companies overcharged the state oil company for building contracts, and found kickbacks in a web of government corruption.

Lula was found guilty of accepting $1.1 million in bribes.

An appeals court upheld the initial verdict and increased his sentence to 12 and-a-half years.

A Supreme Court ruling was expected Wednesday to decide if Lula should be imprisoned immediately, or if he can remain free pending further appeals -- and run in October's presidential election.

Polls suggest Lula would win by a large majority if his campaign wasn't hampered by the potential prison sentence. If jailed, he will likely be barred from running for office.

Large rallies -- favoring and opposing Lula -- occurred in Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo Tuesday. About 20,000 gathered in Sao Paolo to demand his immediate jailing, as did a large group on Rio's Copacabana beach.

Across town in Lapa, a pro-Lula demonstration included the candidate himself. Supporters occupied Sao Paolo's Avenida Paulista and closed four blocks of the street, the Rio Times reported.

Trending Stories
Amnesty International: Mass grave discovered in Mali Amnesty International: Mass grave discovered in Mali
China couple find missing daughter after 24-year search China couple find missing daughter after 24-year search
Police: Shooter was upset with YouTube 'policies' Police: Shooter was upset with YouTube 'policies'
Justice Dept.: Norway non-profit to pay $2M for violating False Claims Act Justice Dept.: Norway non-profit to pay $2M for violating False Claims Act
YouTube shooting: 3 hurt, shooter dead of self-inflicted gunshot YouTube shooting: 3 hurt, shooter dead of self-inflicted gunshot