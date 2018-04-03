Stella recalls some beer bottles with possible pieces of glass

April 3 (UPI) -- Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer bottles in the United States and Canada over concerns the containers may include shards of glass.

The voluntary recall applies to 11.2-ounce bottles of Stella Artois beer, the Belgian brand said in a release Monday.

The company said "a glass packaging flaw ... may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer." Stella Artois said a third party produced the bottles.

The company said the recall affects less than 1 percent of its glass battles sold in North America annually.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," Global Brand Vice President Christina Choi said in the release. "Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

Consumers with potentially affected beer bottles can check their package code for recall at https://stellaartois.expertinquiry.com/.

Affected customers are eligible for a refund.

Stella Artois issued a similar recall in the United Kingdom in 2010, a Forbes report shows.