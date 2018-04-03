South Korean ex-President Park Geun-hye's sentencing to be broadcast live

SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- A South Korean court will broadcast the sentencing of disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye, who stood trial over a slew of corruption charges that ousted her from office last year.

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday said the impeached president's sentencing will be telivised live at 2:10 p.m. Friday, KBS reported.

The decision comes over Park's objection. She submitted a handwritten letter to the court on Monday, opposing the live coverage.

The court says it will broadcast the trial using its own cameras and equipment, in order to prevent excessive media coverage, Yonhap reported.

The lower court's judges are expected to deliver their verdict on some 18 corruption charges, including abuse of power, bribery, extortion and leaking confidential state documents.

In February, prosecutors asked the court to deliver a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of $110 million.

Park is unlikely to attend her trial, as she has been boycotting court proceedings since October, when judges decided to extend her arrest warrant.

It is the first time South Korea will broadcast a sentencing live, after the Supreme Court amended regulations last year.

The court denied live coverage of Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who were also involved in the corruption scandal.