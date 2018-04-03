Home / Top News / World News

Prince Philip admitted to hospital for a planned hip operation

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 3, 2018 at 1:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Philip was admitted for a planned hip surgery at King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was notably absent from Easter Service on Sunday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

In August, the prince retired after 65 years of service, making his final public appearance attending the Royal Marines charity parade located outside the Queen's London residence.

Last June, the Duke of Edinburgh spent two nights at a hospital as a "precautionary measure" for the treatment of an undisclosed infection.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations
NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years
Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases
Calif. Supreme Court upholds law forcing arrestees to give DNA samples Calif. Supreme Court upholds law forcing arrestees to give DNA samples
Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police