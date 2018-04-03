Home / Top News / World News

Computer problem delays thousands of European flights

By Sommer Brokaw  |  April 3, 2018 at 2:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- A computer outage Tuesday caused substantial delays for flights across Europe, officials said.

The Eurocontrol center in Belgium said the failure occurred with its "Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System," which helps coordinates flight plans.

Officials said there were "no safety implications," and air traffic controllers were not directly affected.

Nearly 30,000 flights were expected in Eurocontrol's network Tuesday.

"Approximately half of those could have some delay as a result of the system outage," it said in a statement.

The aviation body said it addressed the problem and put a contingency plan into place.

Normal flight operations were expected to resume Tuesday night, officials said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations
China couple find missing daughter after 24-year search China couple find missing daughter after 24-year search
NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years
Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases
Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police