Russia conducts second test of intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat

March 30 (UPI) -- Russia conducted another test of its intercontinental ballistic Sarmat missile, the country's defense ministry said Friday.

The latest ICBM test at the Plesetsk cosmodrome "confirmed the system's parameters in the stage of pre-launch preparations and the initial flight of the missile," Defense Ministry newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda said.

"The Strategic Missile Forces checked scheme and constructive, as well as technological solutions implemented in the missile complex equipped with the ICBM," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said that the new ICBM missile, which could hit aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers, will replace the Soviet-era Voevoda.

Russia's state-run news agency TASS said on Thursday that the Sarmat missile is expected to go operational in the Uzhur-based strategic missile force division in 2021.

"Under the government-run program for armaments extending till 2027 Sarmat is to be produced serially starting from 2020. The first regiment armed with this missile is to enter duty in the Uzhur-based division," TASS said.

Earlier in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin told parliament that Russia had begun the active phase of Sarmat testing.

The test launch marks the second time it has been fired since December.