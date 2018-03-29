Officials: Daughter in Russia spy poisoning improving quickly

March 29 (UPI) -- Officials say the daughter of a former Russian spy is improving quickly, after she and her father were poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain earlier this month.

Yulia Skripal, 33, is no longer in critical condition and has "responded well to treatment," the Salisbury Foundation Trust said Thursday.

Officials said Sergei Skripal, though, is still critical.

The two were found unresponsive and slumped over on a bench in a Salisbury shopping district on March 4. Authorities later discovered they had been poisoned by a nerve agent.

Detectives said Wednesday the nerve agent could have been placed near the front door of Skripal's house.

Police cordoned off a children's play area near their home as a precaution, investigators said.

"I would like to reassure residents that we have placed the cordons around the park, and officers will be searching it, as a precautionary measure," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said. "I would like to reiterate Public Health England's advice that the risk to the public is low."