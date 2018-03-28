British High Court blocks release of 'black cab rapist'

March 28 (UPI) -- After a surprise decision to release the "black cab rapist" from prison, three British High Court judges said Wednesday the man must remain locked up until the parole board takes a better look at his case.

The ruling follows the release earlier this year for John Worboys -- who is believed to have committed more rapes than anyone in British history. He was imprisoned in 2009 with a minimum term of eight years for drugging and assaulting 12 women.

A jury convicted him on 19 charges related to the dozen attacks, which authorities suspect are only a fraction of his total crimes.

At least 100 women have said they were assaulted by a Worboys, 60, who police also believe attacked 30 more while out on bail.

Worboys was granted release by the parole board in January. Two victims challenged the decision during a March 14 hearing.

Wednesday, the British justices ordered him behind bars until the parole board can take a closer look at his case and make a "fresh" determination.

Parole board chairman Nick Hardwick was forced this week to resign by justice secretary David Gauke.

Judge Brian Leveson said the parole board should have "undertaken further inquiry into the circumstances of [Worboys's] offending and in particular the extent to which the limited way in which he has described his offending may undermine his overall credibility."

The judge said the parole board also should have been aware that it did not have material from the police or prosecution to challenge the version of events.

The judges' decision also challenges a rule that says the parole board does not have to give reasons for decisions to release inmates.