North Korea seeks help to stamp out 'bourgeois culture'

March 26 (UPI) -- North Korean media is fanning the flames of patriotism ahead of planned summits with the United States and South Korea.

In a statement published in the Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun Monday, North Korea condemned "ideological elements that hinder socialism," while calling on the population to "make breakthroughs" with their "revolutionary beliefs, revolutionary ideals, revolutionary ideas."

While the article did not specify the elements "hindering socialism," it is likely the Rodong was condemning the widespread consumption of foreign and South Korea media in the North.

"All kinds of ideological elements and phenomena that hinder socialism and innovation must be rooted out, and we must unleash a high level of struggle," the newspaper stated.

"Today's reality is that we must open into advanced breakthroughs that overcome severe difficulties," the statement read. "We ask for your engagement in revolutionary beliefs, revolutionary ideals, revolutionary ideas that can raise our politics to a high level."

The article added there is a "fierce battle" against North Korea progress being waged against the regime, and that the "enemy's willingness to oppress us will never change."

Earlier on Saturday the newspaper criticized "ideologically bourgeois culture," making it highly likely the criticism was directed at the consumption of foreign goods and services that is taking place more frequently in the country.

On Monday, in a separate statement, pro-Pyongyang newspaper Choson Sinbo in Japan credited North Korea's nuclear weapons program, including the test of a hydrogen bomb in September, as the key driver behind détente.

"From the macro perspective, the hydrogen bomb test and the ballistic rocket tests were the preliminary processes to the major events of 2018," the newspaper stated.