South Korean former president to be questioned under arrest this week

By Jennie Oh  |  Updated March 25, 2018 at 9:16 AM
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- State investigators plan to interrogate former President Lee Myung-bak on Monday afternoon over a string of corruption charges.

Proseuctors told reporters Sunday that they plan to visit Lee in his solitary cell at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center where he was placed early Thursday after a court approved his arrest, citing the risk of him destroying evidence.

The prosecution decided not to question him the next day as a form of paying courtesy for the former leader.

Lee stands accused of at least a dozen charges including bribery, abuse of power, embezzlement and tax evasion around the years of his presidency.

Prosecutors believe he embezzled roughly $32 million from an auto company he has long been suspected of owning as well as taking more than $10 million in kickbacks from the country's National Intelligence Service and large corporations including Samsung Electronics.

Other charges include breach of trust, illegally collecting presidential documents as well as violating election law.

If convicted of all charges, Lee may face a maximum of 45 years in prison, Yonhap reported.

The prosecution has up to 20 days to hold and question him in custody as his detention expires on Apr. 10.

