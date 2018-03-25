Home / Top News / World News

Ex-Catalan president Puigdemont detained in Germany

By Allen Cone  |  March 25, 2018 at 10:04 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 25 (UPI) -- Former Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont has been detained by German police on an arrest warrant in Spain for sedition and rebellion.

Puigdemont was crossing from Denmark on the way to Belgium when he was detained by a highway patrol Sunday morning in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, German police said. He departed Finland on Friday after giving a speech at a university before authorities could arrest him on charges in Spain that could result in 30 years in prison.

Last fall, Spanish courts had sought to extradite Puigdemont from Belgium lbut withdrew their request.

On Friday, the Spanish Supreme Court asked officials in Finland to extradite him.

Since Catalonia's parliament unilaterally declared independence from Spain in October, he has been living in self-imposed exile in Brussels, Belgium, after Catalonia's parliament unilaterally declared independence from Spain in October.

After a referendum in Catalonia, the central government in Madrid voided the Catalan regional government, imposed direct rule and called new elections. However, pro-independence parties returned with a slim majority.

On Friday, separatist leaders abandoned plans to name a new president after the arrest of a candidate, Jordi Turull, on Friday.

She was among five people taken into custody after Spain's Supreme Court ruled 25 Catalan leaders should be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump expected to expel Russian diplomats from U.S. Trump expected to expel Russian diplomats from U.S.
Schlitterbahn, ex-manager indicted in 2016 Kansas water slide death Schlitterbahn, ex-manager indicted in 2016 Kansas water slide death
Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico
Spain asks Finland to arrest exiled Catalan leader Spain asks Finland to arrest exiled Catalan leader
Class-action filed against Facebook, Cambridge Analytica on behalf of 50 million users Class-action filed against Facebook, Cambridge Analytica on behalf of 50 million users