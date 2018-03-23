Barack Obama visits Australia, New Zealand

March 23 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama addressed a crowd at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on Friday during a surprise, invitation-only event.

Attendees included Christine Forster, Sydney city counselor, who tweeted parts of Obama's speech, indicating the former president expressed support for equality for women in the workplace and the inclusion of young people in traditional institutions at the gathering in Australia.

He told attendees that including more women in corporate leadership roles helps those companies.

Obama also appeared to confront fake news in his speech, as he did last month in a speech at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The 44th president and his motorcade also made a stop at the Sydney Opera House during his trip.

Prior to his Sydney visit, Obama met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former leader John Key during a three-day trip to New Zealand.

During a brunch with 20 Maori women leaders, Obama was given strict instructions to bring his wife Michelle Obama when he returns to New Zealand.

Other stops on his week-long include Singapore and Japan.