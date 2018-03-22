Home / Top News / World News

Israeli man fined for urinating on Auschwitz memorial

By Daniel Uria  |  March 22, 2018 at 7:17 PM
March 22 (UPI) -- An Israeli man was detained by Polish authorities and issued a fine after urinating on a memorial to the victims of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz.

The 19-year-old was touring the site with a group of students when a tour guide called police after multiple people reported seeing him urinating on the monument.

He was detained by police and held for 5 hours.

The man apologized for his actions and agreed to pay a $1,500 fine.

Polish law states those who desecrate a monument or a public place devoted to a historical event or a person can be punished with a fine or imprisonment.

Last year police detained 11 people after a group of about a dozen demonstrators killed a sheep, stripped naked and draped a banner with the word "Love" written on it over thegate in front of the Auschwitz memorial.

