Taiwan monitoring China after aircraft carrier enters ADIZ

March 21 (UPI) -- Taiwan is monitoring Beijing's military moves after China's aircraft carrier the Liaoning sailed into waters belonging to Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Tuesday.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa said Wednesday the government is watching Chinese military drills and confirmed the Liaoning did enter Taiwan's ADIZ, according to Taipei-based Central News Agency.

The Chinese incursion into areas near Taiwan is part of larger exercises, and the Liaoning had been participating in the drills being held in the East China Sea on Sunday and Monday, according to the report.

The Taiwanese army may have assumed a readiness posture to respond to potential confrontations.

Yen said the army is watching all Chinese drills and is prepared to answer "as needed," according to CNA.

By Wednesday afternoon, local time, Taiwan's defense ministry said the Chinese aircraft carrier had exited Taiwan's ADIZ around 12:30 pm to travel in a southwesterly direction.

The Liaoning has previously entered Taiwan's ADIZ on Jan. 16.

In 2017, Taiwan's army may have cooperated with the U.S. Navy for surveillance purposes, and likely permitted U.S. military vessels to enter the Taiwan Strait to collect intelligence on the Liaoning, which at the time had docked in Hong Kong during a 20th anniversary celebration of Hong Kong's handover to Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping may have warned Taiwan against provocative moves this week, Al Jazeera reported Wednesday.

In a statement that also appeared to address comments from U.S. President Donald Trump in favor of direct U.S., Taiwanese meetings, Xi said the "Chinese people and China share one faith -- not an inch of land of our great country cannot, and will not be taken from us."

China does not recognize Taiwan's sovereignty.