Moon: Trilateral summit with Seoul, U.S., North possible

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- There could be a three-way summit between the two Koreas and the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday.

In a committee meeting held to prepare for the inter-Korean summit in April, Moon said the upcoming cross-border talks followed by a summit between the North and the United States is a historical event in itself.

"Depending on their outcomes, they may lead to a three-way summit of the South, North and the United States," he said, according to Yonhap.

The South Korean leader stressed the pivotal role of the scheduled summits in efforts to denuclearize North Korea, saying it cannot only be realized between the two Koreas.

"This would require the normalization of U.S.-North relations or even economic cooperation between them," he said.

Moon and North Korean Kim Jong Un are scheduled to hold talks in the truce village of Panmunjom late next month, while U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Kim by the end of May.

With preparations underway, Seoul officials hope to hold high-level discussions with Pyongyang next Thursday to make arrangements for the cross-border talks, Maeil Business Daily reported.

The South will soon propose the meeting to the North through the Unification Ministry, Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Wednesday.