Beijing consolidates media in order to 'tell the China story well'

By Elizabeth Shim  |  March 21, 2018 at 12:26 PM
| License Photo
March 21 (UPI) -- Chinese state media is centralizing its main news organizations to form a new entity, Voice of China, according to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

The newspaper reported Tuesday plans for the new organization were leaked to the press, including a document showing China Central Television, China National Radio and China Radio International being merged into one broadcaster.

The document with the changes was being shared on social media Tuesday, and, according to SCMP, the consolidated media company will be under the direct control of China's cabinet, the State Council, and led by the Chinese Communist Party's Central Publicity Department.

The move comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping requested state media organizations to "tell the China story well."

Voice of China objectives are to "promote the party's theories, principles and policies," "coordinate and organize major propaganda coverage," "strengthen the ability to shape public opinion," "improve its global communication capabilities," and "tell the China story well," while possibly challenging the presence of foreign government-funded services like Voice of America that covers issues like human rights.

China has previously fallen under U.S. and Australian criticism for using propaganda to extend influence over foreign politicians.

In 2015, Xi told top officials if China does "not raise its own voice" the country will be perceived as weak and subject to humiliation, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

In what appeared to be a parallel move to state meda consolidation, China is merging the management of civil servants under the Communist Party's personnel department, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

