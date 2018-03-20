South Korean pop sensations Seohyun, Red Velvet to visit North Korea next month

SEOUL, March 20 (UPI) -- South Korea's biggest pop acts are set to perform in North Korea next month, as part of the two government's agreement to hold cultural concerts in Pyongyang, ahead of a rare inter-Korean summit.

Working-level talks headed by the South's acclaimed composer Yun Sang and North Korean pop star Hyon Song-wol took place for about three hours at Panmunjom truce village on Tuesday, News 1 reported.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says the two sides agreed a 160-member group of South Korean cultural artists from the South would visit the North Korean capital from March 31 to April 3 to hold two performances.

The team will include some of the biggest figures in South Korean pop, including singer Cho Yong-pil, rock and folk singer Yoon Do-hyun, five-member girl group Red Velvet and Seohyun, ex-member of the country's biggest girl band Girls' Generation.

Seoul and Pyongyang initially agreed to organize the concerts when President Moon Jae-in's envoys to the North met with regime leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month.

The South also said it would send a taekwondo demonstration team to Pyongyang, JoongAng Ilbo reported.

From Thursday to Saturday, an advance team from Seoul will visit Pyongyang to examine concert venues, the ministry said.

The events are set to take place at the 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater and the Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium which accommodates up to 12,000 people.