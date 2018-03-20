American college student found dead in Bermuda

March 20 (UPI) -- An American college student who went missing after a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead Monday.

Mark Dombroski, a 19-year-old freshman from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was found dead in the moat of a former infantry camp for the Bermuda Garrison, the Bermuda Police Service said during a press conference.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death and police have not ruled out foul play.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dombroski family," said James Howard, acting assistant commissioner of the Bermuda Police Service.

Howard told reporters that the location where Dombroski's body was found is approximately one mile from a bar and restaurant where he was last seen with relatives on Sunday night.

But Dombrokski left the party alone at around 12 a.m. CCTV footage showed Dombroski still alone and using a cell phone at 1:09 a.m. in a different area between the restaurant and the moat.

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident.

St. Joseph's University said its community is "heartbroken" after learning of Dombroski's death.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark's teammates, classmates and friends," he university said in a statement Monday.