Russians head to polls to re-elect Putin

March 18 (UPI) -- Russians went to the polls Sunday in a presidential election presumably to keep Vladimir Putin in office for a fourth term and another six years.

The only uncertainty is how many voters will turn out and Putin's victory margin.

Eight candidates are on the ballot, including the Communist Pavel Grudinin and liberal Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of Putin's political mentor. None of them except for Putin will receive more than 7 percent of the vote, according to polls.

A recent poll shows that more than 80 percent of Russians will certainly or very likely vote.

Six years ago, more than 65 percent cast their ballot with Putin receiving more than 63 percent.

"It's a key issue of how much he can genuinely claim that he has the support of the Russian people and how much he has to fiddle, tweak and manipulate," James Nixey, head of the Russia and Eurasia Program at Chatham House, a London-based international affairs think-tank, told NBC.

The Central Election Commission has allocated more than $13 million to publicize the election.

In a change, people can vote at any polling station.

The Kremlin was relying on millions of budzhetniki: workers from state factories, army and schoolteachers who receive their salaries from the government.

Russian celebrities promoted voting on their social media channels, accompanied by the hashtag #votewhereyouare.

In Moscow, voters received a free bowl of steaming buckwheat, with Soviet-era music blasting in the background.

First-time voters also received free concert tickets.

Alexei Navalny, an outspoken Putin critic who was barred from running for president himself, has called on his supporters to boycott the vote.

The Central Election Commission said it was being targeted by a cyberattack.

"We are registering what is in fact a cyberattack on our information center," the commission's secretary, Maya Grishina, said in a report by RT.

Civic Chamber's website observing the election at one time was down and commission's website was also attacked soon after voting began.

Pamfilova said the attack originated from 15 countries.

Putin, who has been accused of interfering with the U.S. presidential election in 2016, voted at a polling station in central Moscow on a bitterly cold but sunny morning.

"What percentage of the vote would you consider for yourself successful?" a journalist asked Putin in a sign of the day's major drama. Putin hesitated for a moment, then said: "Any amount of votes that gives me the right to perform the role of the president."

If Putin, 65, serves his full term until 2024, he will be the first Kremlin leader to be in power two decades since Joseph Stalin.

Putin rose to power in 2000 as President Boris Yeltsin's replacement. Because of term limits, he became prime minister in 2008 and returned as president in 2012.