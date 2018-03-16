U.S. troops killed in Iraq helicopter crash

March 16 (UPI) -- Several U.S. troops on a military helicopter that crashed in Iraq Thursday are believed to have been killed.

A Pentagon spokesman traveling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said all seven aboard died in the crash, NPR reported Friday.

The HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter -- a variant of the Black Hawk -- crashed after hitting a power line in western Anbar province. It was not believed to have been shot down.

NPR reported that officials believe a mechanical fault may have played a role in the crash.

"Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time," a representative of Operation Inherent Resolve said in an email to UPI. "An investigation will be initiated to determine the cause of the incident."

Iraqi security forces were assisting U.S. officials in the investigation.

the United States has been fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq since 2014.