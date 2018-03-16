Syria: 40 civilians killed in airstrikes as thousands flee Eastern Ghouta

March 16 (UPI) -- Civilians were killed in airstrikes in the Kafr Batna district in Syria on Friday amid a mass exodus from rebel-held areas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 41 civilians, including six children, were killed on Friday. The Britain-based human rights group said more than 25 raids targeted places in Saqba, Ein Tarma, Kafr Batna and Hazza.

As the air strikes continued, an estimated 2,000 more people fled from rebel-held areas after it was reported that between 12,000 and 13,000 people had already left Damascus overnight and into Friday morning.

On Thursday, thousands fled the enclave of Eastern Ghouta as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government forces advanced into rebel-held areas -- making it the largest mass displacement in the enclave since regime forces and their allies first began their siege of the area in 2013.

Since Feb. 18, the human rights group estimated 1272 civilians, including 252 children and 171 women, had been killed by aerial, rocket and artillery shelling on Syrian cities and towns.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Astana, Kazakhstan, to address the situation in Syria on Friday.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Carusoglu issued a joint statement after the meeting to reaffirm the "strong and continued commitment to the sovereignty and independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."

Presidents from the three countries are expected to speak about Syria again during a summit on April 4, with the situation in Eastern Ghouta expected to take center stage in the talks.