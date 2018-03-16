Israeli soldiers dead, 2 hurt in West Bank car attack

March 16 (UPI) -- A Palestinian driver rammed into two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Friday, killing them and injuring others in what authorities termed a terrorist attack.

The driver, identified as Ala Qabha, 26, was also injured in the attack. Recently released from prison on a 17-month sentence for security-related crimes, Qabha was captured as he fled the scene.

The assault occurred at a military observation post near Mevo Dotan, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

Palestini militant groups in the Middle East praised the attack. Hamas, which controls the Gaza government, said it "proves our people's readiness to continue the Jerusalem intifada." The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group said it "commends" the attack and "calls for further attacks against the Zionist occupation," the Times of Israel reported on Friday.

Various Palestinian groups called for a "day of rage" Friday to protest President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his planned move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv.

Friday was the 100th day since Trump's controversial announcement.

Two other Israeli soldiers were injured on Friday in a stone-throwing incident in the West Bank -- and at least seven Palestinians were hurt by Israeli fire at a protest at the Erez checkpoint in Gaza.