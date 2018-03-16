Hillary Clinton fractures wrist in India hotel bathroom

March 16 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fractured her wrist after she slipped in a bathtub at Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

The former first lady suffered a hairline fracture while on a three-day private tour of India. An X-ray and a CT scan conducted at Goyal Hospital confirmed the injury.

A team of doctors attended her at the Umaid Palace, leading her to cancel a scheduled visit to the 15th century Mehrangarh Fort.

The fracture comes after Clinton nearly slipped and fell twice while climbing down a stone staircase at Jahaz Mahal in Mandu in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this week, Clinton drew criticism from the White House for remarks she made about supporters of President Donald Trump.

"All that red in the middle, where Trump won, what the map doesn't show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product," Clinton said. "So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the comments are a "perfect example" of why Clinton didn't win the presidency.

"She is completely disconnected from the American public and certainly I think shows her disdain for the millions and millions of Americans who came out and voted for President Trump and still support him today," Sanders said.