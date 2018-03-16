Home / Top News / World News

Google celebrates philanthropist George Peabody with a Doodle

By Sheri Elfman  |  Updated March 16, 2018 at 6:56 AM
March 16 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating George Peabody, "the father of modern philanthropy."

Peabody was born in 1795 in Massachusetts to a poor family. He left school at age 11 and years later opened a general store. His experience in the business led to working in international trade in London in 1837. He then became a banker and in that role became very wealthy and his experience in American and English business made him well known.

Peabody became very active in public causes, with a focus on educational initiatives, and on this day in 1867 he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after donating $2,000,000 for the advancement of education.

"It's believed that Peabody gifted over $8,000,000 in the course of his lifetime, about half of his $16,000,000 fortune," Google noted.

