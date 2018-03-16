Ex-South Africa president faces 16 counts of corruption

March 16 (UPI) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma was charged Friday with 16 counts of corruption.

Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams said the former president was charged with fraud, racketeering and money laundering -- and said Zuma's numerous attempts at challenging the charges had failed.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from a $2.5 billion state arms deal and are related to nearly 800 instances of alleged wrongdoing.

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr. Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment," Abrahams said.

"I am of the view that a trial court would be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated and to be decided upon."

Zuma, 75, resigned as president last month amid pressure from the African National Congress.

South Africa's leader since 2007, Zuma said he disagreed with the ANC's decision to recall him. Cyril Ramaphosa, the only candidate nominated in South African Parliament, took over as president.

In 2016, Zuma as ordered by South Africa's top court to repay $15 million in public funds he used to upgrade his private home.