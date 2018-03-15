U.S. military helicopter crashes in Iraq

March 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. military helicopter crashed Thursday in Iraq's western region near the border with Syria, U.S. military officials said.

The Black Hawk variant HH-60 Pave Hawk was carrying seven people when it crashed.

"Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time," a spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve said in an email to UPI. "An investigation will be initiated to determine the cause of the incident."

The Department of Defense did not reveal if there were any injuries or deaths.

This is a developing story.