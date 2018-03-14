Home / Top News / World News

North Korea Paralympic athletes to leave before closing ceremony

By Elizabeth Shim  |  March 14, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

March 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's Paralympic athletes are returning to their country Thursday, skipping the closing ceremony after exchanging personal greetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

The athletes and delegates, 24 in total, are leaving by a land route, said the South Korean unification ministry, according to local news service News 1.

"The North side's 24 visiting delegates are leaving tomorrow afternoon, on the Gyeongui Line after passing through the Inter-Korean Transit Office," the ministry said.

During the games that followed the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, North Korea sent two Paralympic athletes, Kim Jong Hyon, 17, and Ma Yu Chol, 27, who participated in the cross-country skiing competition.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in personally thanked the athletes and told the delegation that the South "would also like to visit the North" for future sporting events, Yonhap reported.

"Nice to meet you," Moon reportedly told Ma and Kim. "Thank you for your hard work. You will do well in the future."

The South Korean leader also asked about their experiences during the Paralympics, according to deputy presidential Blue House spokeswoman Ko Min-jeong.

The North Korean team thanked Moon and the South for "their hospitality," according to Yonhap.

North Korea has previously participated in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, held in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak faces bribery allegations Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak faces bribery allegations
Students 'walk out' across U.S. to call for end of gun violence Students 'walk out' across U.S. to call for end of gun violence
Trump promises 'one of the largest military buildups' in history Trump promises 'one of the largest military buildups' in history
Trump prefers 'see-through' wall, views prototypes in California Trump prefers 'see-through' wall, views prototypes in California
Trump replaces Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Trump replaces Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief