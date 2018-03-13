U.S., Britain demand answers from Russia in spy attack

March 13 (UPI) -- The Russian government is facing a midnight deadline to furnish answers about the poisoning of a former Kremlin intelligence agent, but it denies it knows anything -- in light of growing suspicions.

British Prime Minister said she wants answers by the end of the day and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson condemned the act and said there should be "serious consequences" for Moscow.

May demanded to know why a Russian-made nerve agent was used in the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter earlier this month. Skripal, 66, and daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, were found slumped on a bench following the attack and remain in critical condition, officials said.

Earlier, May said it was "highly likely" Moscow was responsible for the March 4 attack in Salisbury, Wiltshire, because the poison was part of a group of military-grade nerve agents -- known as Novichok -- developed by Russia.

"Either this was a direct action by the Russian state against our country, or the Russian government lost control of its potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others," she said.

Tillerson spoke to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday and said the agent was "only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties" and it is "beyond comprehension" that a government official would use such a dangerous substance in a public place.

Russia has repeatedly denied claims it was involved in Skripal's poisoning. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said May's statement is "a circus show in the British parliament.

"It's another political information campaign, based on a provocation," she added.

May said Russia's British ambassador has been summoned to "explain which of these two possibilities it is" and warned if there was no "credible response" by the end of Tuesday, the conclusion would be made that there was an "unlawful use of force" by Moscow.

Depending on the response, May said Britain must "stand ready to take much more extensive measures" against Russia -- and that they would be detailed by government officials Wednesday.